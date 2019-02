Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after his team won a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, on Dec. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/JARED WICKERHAM

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (R) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, on Dec. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/JARED WICKERHAM

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, on Oct. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was involved in a domestic dispute in January, the police department in this South Florida city confirmed.

Hollywood Police Department spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said Tuesday that no further comment would be made about the incident at this time.