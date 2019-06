A Civil Police car parks inside the Granja Comary training complex in Teresopolis, where the Brazil star Neymar trains with the Brazilian national team in Teresópolis, Brazil, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

Police in Rio de Janeiro plan to open an investigation of Brazilian soccer star Neymar for publishing intimate images of a woman who accused him of rape, officials said Sunday.

The Cybercrimes Department said in a statement that it would look into "the alleged posting of a video by Neymar" to his Instagram account in which he revealed to his nearly 120 million followers conversations with the woman.