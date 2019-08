An attendant brings out the Tokyo Olympics medals (L-R; Silver, Gold and Bronze) after the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Olympic and Paralympic Village of Tokyo 2020 Olympics under construction is seen during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan, 03 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Excessive levels of bacteria detected in the waters of Tokyo Bay have reignited concerns over their possible impact on the competitions set to be held in the area during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The problem was discovered for the first time in 2017 and came up again during a paratriathlon test event organized on Saturday in the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay, forcing organizers to cancel the swimming section of the competition.