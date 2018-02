A South Korean man makes an ice sculpture as part of an ice sculpture exhibition at the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the Olympic Stadium, in Pyeongchang county, South Korea, 07 February 2018. EPA/BARBARA WALTON

Pope Francis, flanked by Archibishop Georg Gänswein, receives a greeting by circus artist during a genaral audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican City, 07 February 2018. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis on Wednesday hailed the decision to have athletes from both North and South Korea march under the same flag at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics as a sign of hope and peaceful resolution to conflict.

The pope made his comments as part of the weekly general audience ahead of the games, which start Friday and would see competitors from 92 countries coming together in the South Korean city of PyeongChang.