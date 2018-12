Utah Jazz player Joe Ingles (left) talks with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during an NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. EPA-EFE/ George Frey

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (left) talks to a referee during an NBA game on Oct. 24, 2018, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

The San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich has become the fourth-winningest head coach in NBA history, moving past Pat Riley on the all-time list.

Popovich edged ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers great by winning his 1,211th game on Tuesday night, when the Spurs (14-14) routed the lowly Phoenix Suns (4-24) 111-86 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.