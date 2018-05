President of Athetic Bilbao, Josu Urrutia (L), and head coach of Athetic Bilbao, Jose Angel Ziganda, arrive for a press conference held to announce the departure of Ziganda from the team, in Bilbao, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

The president of La Liga club Athletic Bilbao, Josu Urrutia, announced on Thursday that Spanish Coach Jose 'Cuco' Angel Ziganda is set to leave the club at the end of the season, a move that was widely expected after the team's poor performance in the league.

Urrita made the announcement during a joint press conference with Ziganda which was also attended by Bilbao's first team players as a show of unity.