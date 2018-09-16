Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr (L) fields the ball as right fielder Mookie Betts (R) covers during the second inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Sep 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New York Mets relief pitcher Paul Seward pitches during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Sep 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Starting pitcher Rick Porcello worked five innings for the Boston Red Sox, who defeated the New York Mets 5-3 at Fenway Park on Saturday.

The Red Sox (102-47) recovered their form just one night after a 0-8 loss to the Mets.