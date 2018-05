Defensor Sporting's Nicolas Correa (R) vies for the ball with Cerro Porteno's Diego Churin (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Defensor Sporting's Martin Rabunal (L) vies for the ball with Cerro Porteno's Santiago Arzamendia during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Defensor Sporting's Martin Rabunal (front) controls the ball against Cerro Porteno during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Defensor Sporting's Facundo Castro (R) vies for the ball with Cerro Porteno's Kevin Fernandez (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Defensor Sporting's German Rivero (R) vies for the ball with Cerro Porteno's Marcos Caceres (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Defensor Sporting's goalkeeper Gaston Rodriguez (C) vies for the ball with Cerro Porteno's Diego Churin (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

A goal scored by Argentine striker Diego Churin on Tuesday brought his team, Club Cerro Porteno from Paraguay, to the round of 16 of the 2018 Copa Libertadores in their match against Defensor Sporting Club of Uruguay, in Montevideo.

With Churin's goal, Cerro Porteno beat Defensor Sporting by 0-1, eliminating the Uruguayan team from the Copa.