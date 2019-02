Memphis Grizzlies guard Delon Wright (L) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio of Brazil (R) during the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) tries to maneuver on Memphis Grizzlies forward Justin Holiday (R) during the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. (C) looks to pass between Memphis Grizzlies forward Justin Holiday (L) and Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas of Lithuania (R) during the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Otto Porter Jr on Wednesday had a double-double of 37 points - the highest in his career - and 10 rebounds to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-110.

Porter was acquired by the Bulls on Feb. 6 - just a day before the trade deadline - from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick.