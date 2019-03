Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal reacts during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Power forward Bobby Portis scored a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Washington Wizards to a 135-121 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Capital One Arena on Sunday night.

Along with Portis, six other Wizards players posted double-digit totals, including shooting guard Bradley Beal and power forward Jabari Parker, who scored 22 points each.