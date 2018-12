FC Porto's Andre Pereira (R) fights for the ball with Moreirense's Anthony D'ÄôAlberto (L) during the Portuguese Cup soccer match between FC Porto and Moreirense held at Dragao stadium, in Porto, Portugal, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

FC Porto's Marega (L) vies for the ball with Moreirense's Nene (R) during their Portugal Cup soccer match between FC Porto and Moreirense held at Dragao stadium, in Porto, Portugal, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

FC Porto's Marega (C) fights for the ball with Moreirense's Bruno Silva (R) during the Portuguese Cup soccer match between FC Porto and Moreirense held at Dragao stadium, in Porto, Portugal, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

FC Porto players Danilo Pereira (R) and Marega (C) fight for the ball with Moreirense's Angelo Neto (L) during the Portuguese Cup soccer match between FC Porto and Moreirense held at Dragao stadium, in Porto, Portugal, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

Porto and Braga qualified for the quarterfinals of the Portuguese Football Cup, the Taca de Portugal, on Tuesday, as well as Leixoes from the second division (LigaPro), who eliminated Tondela on penalties.

Porto, who had Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas sitting on the bench, had hard work winning against Moreirense 4-3, helped by a brace from Mali's Moussa Marega, to reach the quarterfinals.