FC Porto's Hector Herrera (C) in action against Lokomotiv Moscow's Benedikt Hoewedes (R) and Igor Denisov during their Champions League group D soccer match, held at Dragao stadium, Porto, Portugal, 6 November 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Porto advances to the round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, after defeating Moscow Lokomotiv 4-1, and becomes leader of Group D with 10 points.

The match started already in favor of the Portuguese thanks to the first goal by Mexican Hector Herrera in the 2nd minute. At the verge of halftime, in the 42th minute, Herrera stole the ball in the center of the pitch and passed it to Malian Moussa Marega, who was left alone facing Brazilian goalkeeper Guilherme and scored the second goal for the Blue and Whites.