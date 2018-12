FC Porto's player Marega (L) celebrates with his teammate Soares (R) after scoring the second goal against Santa Clara during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Sao Miguel stadium in Ponta Delgada, at Sao Miguel island, Azores, Portugal, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO COSTA

Santa Clara's player Osama Rashid (R) in action against FC Porto's player Hector Herrera (C) during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Sao Miguel stadium in Ponta Delgada, at Sao Miguel island, Azores, Portugal, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO COSTA

Santa Clara's players Osama Rashid (L) and Bruno Lamas (C) in action against FC Porto's player Alex Telles (R) during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Sao Miguel stadium in Ponta Delgada, at Sao Miguel island, Azores, Portugal, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO COSTA

Porto continues to lead the Portuguese championship after match day 13, thanks to their 1-2 win over Santa Clara, in Ponta Delgada, Azores, on Saturday.

The locals went ahead in the 38th minute with a Ze Manuel header against which Porto's goalie Iker Casillas could do nothing.