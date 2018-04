Diogo Viana (left) of Belenenses and FC Porto's Tiquinho Soares battle for the ball during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, April 2 in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Belenenses players celebrate their second goal against Porto in a Primeira Liga match on Monday, April 2 in Lisbon). EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Belenenses goalkeeper Andre Moreira (right) looks on as Porto's Ricardo Pereira goes for the ball during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, April 2 in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Ahman Persson (left) of Belenenses vies for the ball with Porto's Ricardo Pereira during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, April 2 in Lisbon). EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Porto lost 2-0 here Monday to Belenenses to remain at 70 points, one fewer than first-place Benfica in the race for the Primeira Liga championship.

The result makes it likely that the title will be decided when Benfica and Porto face each other later this month in the clasico.