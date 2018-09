Schalke's Breel Embolo (L) celebrates scoring the first goal with Schalke's Alessandro Schoepf (C) during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Schalke 04 and FC Porto in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Schalke's goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann (2-L) saving a penalty of Porto's Alex Telles (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Schalke 04 and FC Porto in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Schalke's Salif Sane (L) in action against Porto's Hector Herrera (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Schalke 04 and FC Porto in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Porto's Otavio (C) celebrates scoring the first goal with Porto's Moussa Marega (L) and Porto's Alex Telles (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Schalke 04 and FC Porto in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Schalke 04 were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Portuguese champions Porto in their opening Group D UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday night.

The German side almost fell behind to a first half penalty after centre back Naldo handled the ball from a long throw into the box, but Schalke goalkeeper got down low to his left to keep out Alex Telles’ well struck penalty.