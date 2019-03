Vitoria de Guimaraes's Welthon (L) vies for the ball against FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas (R) during their Portuguese top tier League soccer match at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium, in Guimaraes, Portugal, Feb. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/OCTAVIO PASSOS

FC Porto's goalkeeper, Iker Casillas (L), and his teammate, defender Felipe (2-R), in action during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match against Galatasaray at the Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

FC Porto’s goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match against FC Schalke at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

FC Porto announced Wednesday that goalkeeper Iker Casillas has signed a contract extension with the Portuguese club.

"Iker Casillas has renewed his contract with FC Porto," the club said in a statement, noting that the 37-year-old keeper has played a total of 149 matches for the team since coming over from Real Madrid four years ago.