Porto achieved a valuable victory against Lokomotiv Moscow (1-3) on Wednesday, thanks to a their keeper Iker Casillas, who stopped a penalty at the beginning of the match, and the good performance of Mexicans Herrera and Corona, scorers of two goals.
Casillas enhanced his legend by playing a move that changed the fate of the match, he correctly guessed the intention of Lokomotiv's Portuguese player Manuel Fernandes and prevented the Russians from taking the lead from the penalty spot, just 10 minutes into the game.