Hector Herrera (R) and Alex Telles (C) and Brahimi (L) of FC Porto celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Porto at the Lokomotiv stadium in Moscow, Russia, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Vladislav Ignatiev (R) of FC Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Felipe (L) of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Porto at the Lokomotiv stadium in Moscow, Russia, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Eder Lopes (L) of FC Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Marega (R) of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Porto at the Lokomotiv stadium in Moscow, Russia, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Grzegorz Krychowiak (back) of FC Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Marega (R) of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Porto at the Lokomotiv stadium in Moscow, Russia, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Jefferson Farfan (2nd-R) and Igor Denisov (C) of FC Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Hector Herrera (L) of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Porto at the Lokomotiv stadium in Moscow, Russia, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Porto achieved a valuable victory against Lokomotiv Moscow (1-3) on Wednesday, thanks to a their keeper Iker Casillas, who stopped a penalty at the beginning of the match, and the good performance of Mexicans Herrera and Corona, scorers of two goals.

Casillas enhanced his legend by playing a move that changed the fate of the match, he correctly guessed the intention of Lokomotiv's Portuguese player Manuel Fernandes and prevented the Russians from taking the lead from the penalty spot, just 10 minutes into the game.