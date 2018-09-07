Croatia's Ivan Perisic (L) challenges Joao Cancelo of Portugal during a friendly match on Thursday, Sept. 6, in Faro, Portugal. EFE-EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal's Pepe (No. 3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Croatia on Thursday, Sept. 6, in Faro, Portugal. EFE-EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal's Bruma (R) vies for the ball with Luka Modric of Croatia during a friendly match on Thursday, Sept. 6, in Faro, Portugal. EFE-EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal and Croatia drew 1-1 here Thursday in a friendly match that the hosts faced without captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the absence of the superstar striker, more than 26,000 people turned out for the contest at Algarve stadium in Faro.