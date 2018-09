Bernardo Silva (L) of Portugal vies for the ball with Italy's Nicolo Barella during a UEFA Nations League match on Monday, Sept. 10, in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (R) thwarts an attempted header by Portugal's Andre Silva during a UEFA Nations League match on Monday, Sept. 10, in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal celebrate a goal against Italy during a UEFA Nations League match on Monday, Sept. 10, in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

Playing without captain and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal cruised 1-0 over an ineffective Italian side here Monday in the inaugural UEFA Nations League match for the hosts.

Andre Silva had a chance to give Portugal the lead with a shot from the edge of the box in the 19th minute and only an alert Italian defender stopped Bernardo Silva (no relation to Andre) a few minutes later.