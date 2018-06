Portugal coach Fernando Santos and goalkeeper Rui Patricio during the training session at the Kratovo training camp in Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Portugal coach Fernando Santos (L) and player Pep (R) during the press conference at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal coach Fernando Santos and defender Pepe agreed Tuesday that the side's upcoming Group B World Cup match against Morocco will be challenging.

Portugal, who opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-3 draw against Spain, will face Morocco on Wednesday.