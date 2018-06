Portugal national team head coach Fernando Santos and player Adrien Silva (R) attend a press conference at the Fisht Stadium on the eve of the Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Sochi, Russia, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said here Friday that the Uruguayan side his team will face this weekend in the 2018 World Cup round of 16 is sound in all phases of the game.

"The greatest virtue of Uruguay is Uruguay," he said, hailing counterpart Oscar Washington Tabarez's accomplishment over 12 years as coach of La Celeste.