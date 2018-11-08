Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group H soccer match Juventus FC vs Manchester United FC at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE File/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Portugal's national soccer team head coach Fernando Santos reiterated Thursday that his forward and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is worthy of being awarded the 2018 Ballon d'Or trophy.

Santos' remarks came during his press conference to announce Portugal's roster for the upcoming international play, from which Ronaldo was excluded for the third time since the end the team's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, as the player and the Portuguese soccer federation agreed to rest "CR7" (Ronaldo's number) from national team's duties in October and November.