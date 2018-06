Photograph showing Portugal national soccer team coach Fernando Santos (l) on his way to a press conference at Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Jun 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jose Sena Goulao

Portugal national soccer team coach Fernando Santos said here Wednesday that he is still uncertain about the line-up for his side's World Cup opener against Spain.

"I have many doubts," Santos told reporters at a press conference. "I have 23 players, all of whom I fully trust. The match against Spain is in one week. We'll see what happens during training," he said, adding that he will make his final decision "at the proper time."