Portugal defender Pepe attends a training session, Nov. 15, 2018.

Portugal's veteran defender Kepler Laveran Lima Ferreira, best known as Pepe, returned to FC Porto, the Portuguese side announced Tuesday.

Pepe, 35, played for Porto between 2004-2007, where he gained notoriety for solid defensive play and the ability to score goals and then moved to La Liga giant Real Madrid for 10 seasons from 2007 to 2017.