Italy's Marco Verratti (l.) vies for the ball against Portugal's Ruben Neves (r.) during a soccer match at San Siro Stadium in Milan on Nov. 17, 2018, that ended in a 0-0 tie and enabled Portugal to move on to the UEFA Nations League finals in June 2019. EFE-EPA/Matteo Bazzi

Italy's Nicolo Barella (l.) vies for the ball against Portugal's Bruma (r.) during a soccer match at San Siro Stadium in Milan on Nov. 17, 2018, that ended in a 0-0 tie and enabled Portugal to move on to the UEFA Nations League finals in June 2019. EFE-EPA/Matteo Bazzi

Italy's Nicolo Barella (l.) is seen in action against Portugal's William Carvalho (r.) during a soccer match at San Siro Stadium in Milan on Nov. 17, 2018, that ended in a 0-0 tie and enabled Portugal to move on to the UEFA Nations League finals in June 2019. EFE-EPA/Matteo Bazzi

The Portugal soccer squad tied Italy 0-0 this Saturday at Milan's San Siro Stadium and so added the point it was lacking to move on to the finals of the UEFA Nations League, to be contested in June 2019.

Portugal withstood the pressure of an Italy that dominated the match throughout the first half and set up many opportunities to take the lead - particularly two beautiful chances for Ciro Immobile, whose shots unfortunately went astray.