Portugal on Thursday moved closer to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League, after securing a 2-3 win over Poland in the group stage, marking its second victory in the two matches played, while Russia drew against Sweden 0-0.

The current European champion won Thursday's match without its captain and best scorer Cristiano Ronaldo as he is not included in the squad both in the current matches and those in November. Team manager Fernando Santos avoided giving details on the reasons behind the absence of Ronaldo, who is currently subject to an investigation in the United States over a rape allegation.