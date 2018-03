Portugal's midfielder Ruben Neves attends a training session of the Portuguese national soccer team at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos leads a training session of the Portuguese national soccer team at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal's striker Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session of the Portuguese national soccer team at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Portugal's national team undertook a training session Tuesday at the Soccer City ground in Lisbon ahead of friendly games against Egypt and the Netherlands as the sporting world builds up to the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Star striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 79 goals for his national team and 307 for his club, Spain's Real Madrid, figured on the roster compiled by head coach Fernando Santos.