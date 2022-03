Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) in action against Poland's Krystian Bielik (C) and Kamil Glik during the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff final in Chorzow, Poland, on 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ZBIGNIEW MEISSNER POLAND OUT

Poland's Robert Lewandowski (R) in action against Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson during the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff final in Chorzow, Poland, on 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) shields the ball from North Macedonia's Darko Velkoski during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff final in Porto, Portugal, on 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against North Macedonia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff final in Porto, Portugal, on 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Portugal are headed to the World Cup for the sixth consecutive time after beating scrappy North Macedonia 2-0 Tuesday in the Path C playoff final, while Poland grabbed the Path B berth with a 2-0 triumph over Sweden.

Scotland and Ukraine will face each other in June in the Path A final, postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.