Sara Carbonero wife os FC Porto'Äôs Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas at her arrival at CUF Hospital where his husband is hospitalized since 01 May after suffering a heart attack on a training session in Porto, Portugal, May 2, 2019. EPA/RUI FARINHA

Journalists at the entrance of CUF Hospital where FC Porto'Äôs Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas is hospitalized since 01 May after suffering a heart attack on a training session in Porto, Portugal, May 2, 2019. EPA/RUI FARINHA

The President of Portugal on Thursday telephoned former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas to learn about his health.

The call to Casillas from Rebelo de Sousa came as soon as the president's plane had landed in the Iberian nation; the president was returning from a state trip to China.