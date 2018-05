Portugal's national soccer team player Bruno Alves in action during a training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, Portugal, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/INACIO ROSA

Portugal's national soccer team players Bruno Alves (L) and Andre Silva (R) in action during a training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, Portugal, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/INACIO ROSA

Bruno Alves said Thursday that, at 36, he had no thoughts of retiring and that he would play with the Portuguese national side next month in the 2018 Russia World Cup.

"I am thinking of the present and of helping the team. I have no thoughts of ending my career or of leaving the team," the Rangers defender said during a press conference at Portugal's training facility in Oeiras, in the outskirts of Lisbon.