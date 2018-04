Estoril Praia's Pedro Monteiro (R) in action with FC Porto's Danilo Pereira (C) during the Portuguese First League soccer match at Antonio Coimbra da Mota stadium, in Estoril, Portugal, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARIO

Portugal's defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira is to miss the 2018 Russia World Cup with a partially torn Achilles tendon which will require surgery, his club FC Porto said in a statement Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has made 27 appearances for his national team.