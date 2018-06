Portugal player Jose Fonte attends a training session at the Kratovo training camp in Ramensky, Moscow region, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal player Jose Fonte attends a press conference at the Kratovo training camp, in Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal's center back Jose Fonte on Friday discussed Argentina's 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, saying that La Albiceleste's difficulties showed how hard it is to win on the World Cup stage.

Argentina fell to Croatia 3-0 in Group D play on Thursday and drew 1-1 against Iceland on June 16.