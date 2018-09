Argentina's Orlando Terranova drives his Mini vehicle during the third leg of the Inca Challenge rally in Peru's Ica desert on Sept. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Portugal's Paulo Goncalves drives his Honda motorcycle during the third leg of the Inca Challenge rally in Peru's Ica desert on Sept. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Peru's Diego Weber drives his Toyota vehicle during the third leg of the Inca Challenge rally in Peru's Ica desert on Sept. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Portugal's Paulo Gonçalves - riding for Honda - on Sunday won the Inca Challenge motorcycle rally held on the weekend in Peru's Ica desert, a race that is a precursor for the Dakar 2019 Rally.

Gonçalves won the third and last stage of the race in a very even contest, as evidenced by the fact that at the start of the day just 21 seconds separated the top four contenders.