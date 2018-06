Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva gave his opinion on Sunday that his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the best soccer player in the world.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick on Friday to salvage Portugal's 3-3 draw against Spain in their opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, a performance that stood in sharp contrast to the drought that affected Argentina star Lionel Messi in his side's 1-1 draw against Iceland on Saturday.