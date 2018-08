Napoli's Ivan Strinic (L) and Brugge's Abdoulay Diaby in action during the UEFA Europa League soccer match SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Sept. 17, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/CESARE ABBATE

Portuguese club Sporting CP confirmed Tuesday the signing of striker Abdoulay Diaby from Belgium's Club Brugge on a five-year deal with a 60 million euro buyout clause ($69 million).

The French-born Mali international, 27, had 36 goals and 20 assists in 108 matches with Brugge since joining the club in 2015.