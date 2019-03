Portugal's Rui Patricio (R) fights for the ball with Serbia's Mijat Gacinovic during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia, at Luz Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) receives medical assistance during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia, at Luz Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Portugal's Danilo Pereira celebrates after scoring during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia, at Luz Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) leaves the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia, at Luz Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia, at Luz Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Defending European champions Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by Serbia in a Euro 2020 qualification match at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon on Monday night.

Despite dominating possession, the home team were unable to recover from losing captain and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who was forced off with a what appeared to be a hamstring injury.