Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler (L) races Spain defender Pau Torres to the ball during the UEFA Nations League match at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, on 9 June 2022. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Switzerland forward Haris Seferovic (L) vies for the ball with Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets during the UEFA Nations League match at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, on 9 June 2022. EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka (C) fights off a challenge from Spain forward Pablo Sarabia during the UEFA Nations League match at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, on 9 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Portugal's Goncalo Guedes (R) battles Tomas Soucek of the Czech Republic during the UEFA Nations League match in Lisbon on 9 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM

Portugal´s player Joao Cancelo celebrates after scoring against the Czech Republic during the UEFA Nations League match in Lisbon on 9 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies for the ball with the Czech Republic`s Vaclav Jurecka during the UEFA Nations League match in Lisbon on 9 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 2-0 Thursday to consolidate their lead in Group 2 of Nations League tier A, but Spain are just 2 points back after posting their first victory of the campaign.

Only the group winner advances to the semifinal, while the team that finishes fourth will be relegated to League B.