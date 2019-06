Swiss defender Fabian Schaer reacts after a UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, on June 5, 2019. Portugal won 3-1. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VELUDO

Portugal's Pepe (C) receives assistance after being injured during a UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, on June 5, 2019. Portugal won 3-1. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (2-L) in action against Swiss players Xherdan Shaqiri (2-R) and Fabian Schaer (R) during a UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, on June 5, 2019. Portugal won 3-1. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, on June 5, 2019. Portugal won 3-1. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to lead Portugal to a 3-1 victory here Wednesday night over Switzerland and a berth in the 2018-2019 Nations League final.

In Sunday's first-ever championship match of this new UEFA international tournament, the Portuguese will square off against either the Netherlands or England.