Portugal coach Fernando Santos led a training session on Wednesday as his squad prepares to take on Uruguay in their first round-of-16 duel of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, two days after drawing 1-1 against Iran to qualify for the knockout round.

Absent from the training due to muscle problems were left back Raphael Guerreiro and right wing Gelson Martins, who did specific exercises at the team's base camp on the outskirts of Moscow.