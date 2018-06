Portugal national team player Pepe takes pictures with fans at the end of the first training session of Portugal at the Kratovo training camp on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, on June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal national team player Cristiano Ronaldo during the first training session of Portugal at the Kratovo training camp on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, on June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal national team players Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Bernardo Silva during the first training session of Portugal at the Kratovo training camp on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, on June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal held its first training session in Russia on Sunday in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo appearing out of sorts amid adverse weather conditions.

Ronaldo, whose future at Real Madrid is still in doubt, got off to a nervy start, and during the half-field practice match even kicked the ball over the stands in apparent frustration after committing an error.