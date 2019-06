Benfica's Haris Seferovic celebrates after scoring a goal against Santa Clara during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO COTRIM

Portugal national team star Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in s training session in preparation for the finals of the UEFA Nations League, at Bessa stadium, in Porto, Portugal, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Portugal and Switzerland will on Wednesday kick off the finals of the UEFA Nations League in a semifinal showdown between Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and Swiss forward Haris Seferovic, the top scorer of the Portuguese first division league.

Portugal will seek to live up to expectations as the host and the Euro defending champion and put on a performance of a team that wants to be a contender for the Euro 2020.