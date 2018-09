General view during the second stage of the Inca Challenge 2018 Dakar Series in the Ica desert, 300 kms south of Lima, Peru, 15 September 2018. EPA/Ernesto Arias

Argentine Orlando Terranova competes in the second stage of the Inca Challenge 2018 Dakar Series in the Ica desert, 300 kms south of Lima, Peru, 15 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Argentinian Orlando Terranova drives his Mini vehicle during the third stage of the Inca Challenge, at the desert in Ica, Peru, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Portuguese Paulo Goncalves competes in the second stage of the Inca Challenge 2018 Dakar Series in the Ica desert, 300 kms south of Lima, Peru, 15 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Portuguese Paulo Goncalves rides his Honda bike during the third stage of the Inca Challenge, at the desert in Ica, Peru, 16 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Honda rider Paulo Goncalves from Portugal and Mini driver Orlando Terranova from Argentina on Sunday won the 2018 Desafio Inca Rally in the Peruvian desert of Ica, which was held as a prelude to the upcoming 2019 Dakar Rally, held entirely in Peru.

Goncalves rose to victory by winning the third and final stage of the rally thanks to his Honda teammate, Argentine Kevin Benavides, who left first and marked the path for the Portuguese.