Real Madrid's forward Vinicius Jr. celebrates the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Valladolid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Villar

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo jubilates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Frosinone at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Luis Figo, the retired Portuguese soccer player and current advisor of the UEFA, attends the 43rd UEFA Congress in Rome, Italy, Feb. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Portuguese soccer great Luis Figo said Monday he was considering England's Manchester City, Italy's Juventus, and Spain's Barcelona and Real Madrid as the favorite clubs to claim the 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League title.

Figo was in the French city of Monte Carlo to attend the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony scheduled later in the day.