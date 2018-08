Portuguese forward Andre Silva attends a press conference during his presentation as a new player of Sevilla CF in Seville, Spain, on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pepo Herrera

Sevilla's new Portuguese forward, Andre Silva (C), poses for photographers with Sevilla president Pepe Castro (L) and sports director Joaquin Caparros (R) during his presentation in Seville, Spain, on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PEPO HERRERA

Portuguese forward Andre Silva poses for photographers during his presentation as a new player La Liga's Sevilla in Seville, Spain, on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PEPO HERRERA

Portugal forward Andre Silva said on Tuesday during his presentation as a new Sevilla player that he was excited to join the Los Hispalenses.

The 22-year-old international came to Sevilla on loan for one year, with an option to buy, from AC Milan, where he netted 10 goals in 40 appearances.