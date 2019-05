San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (hidden, C) is mobbed by his teammates after hitting the game winning RBI single off a pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez during the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants center fielder Steven Duggar (L) scores on teammate Buster Posey's RBI single while beating the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Russell Martin as home plate umpire Tim Timmons (R) looks on during the bottom of the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (R) follows through with the game winning RBI single off a pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Russell Martin (L) looks on during the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, USA, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey hit a walkoff single at the bottom of the ninth innings to lead his team to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Wednesday.

With their fifth win in the last 10 games, the Giants clinched their first series win over the National League West leaders, the Dodgers, who slumped to their fourth loss in the last ten games, which took their record to 20-13.