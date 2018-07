San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (C) is mobbed by his teammates after hitting the game winning hit of a pitch by Chicago Cubs relief pitcher James Norwood during the 13th inning of the MLB baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher James Norwood follows through with a pitch during the 13th inning of the MLB baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey watches his game winning hit off a pitch by Chicago Cubs relief pitcher James Norwood during the 13th inning of the MLB baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey hit a walkoff single in the 13th inning, sealing the 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Posey singled off the right-field wall with two outs in the 13th inning, securing his team's defeat of the Cubs.