Lucas Pouille of France in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Lucas Pouille of France reacts during his round four men's singles match against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Borna Coric of Croatia reacts after breaking his racquet during his men's singles fourth round match against Lucas Pouille of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Lucas Pouille of France celebrates after winning his men's singles fourth round match against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

France's Lucas Pouille on Monday defeated 11th seed Croat Borna Coric 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (2) to secure a spot in the quarter finals of the Australian Open.

This is the first time that 28th seed Pouille, who had lost to the Croatian in their previous two encounters, has reached the quarter finals of the first Grand Slam of the year.