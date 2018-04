Italy's Andreas Seppi returns the ball to France's Lucas Pouille during the Davis Cup World Group quarter final matches between Italy and France, in Genoa, Italy, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

France's Lucas Pouille (R) returns the ball against Italy's Andreas Seppi during the Davis Cup World Group quarter final matches between Italy and France, in Genoa, Italy, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

France's Lucas Pouille celebrates after victory against Italy's Andreas Seppi during the Davis Cup World Group quarter final matches between Italy and France, in Genoa, Italy, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

French tennis player Lucas Pouille on Friday had to overcome a late revival to defeat Italian Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, giving his Davis Cup team a 1-0 lead in the quarterfinals of the international teams' tournament.

Pouille seemed on his way to an easy win taking a two-set advantage and a service break in the third, but he saw this lead vanishing as Seppi fought back, winning the next two sets of the rubber held on Valletta Cambiaso tennis club's clay court.