Lucas Pouille of France in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles quarterfinal match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Lucas Pouille of France while in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles quarterfinals match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Milos Raonic of Canada reacts during his men's singles quarter final match against Lucas Pouille of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Lucas Pouille of France celebrates defeating Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles quarterfinals match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

France’s Lucas Pouille defeated Canada’s Milos Raonic 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 on Wednesday to move on to the semifinals of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 28th seed produced a brilliant display to overcome the world No. 17 and advance to his first grand slam semifinal.