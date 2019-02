Fans of Schalke during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and SC Freiburg in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Stuttgart's players show their dejection after the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer (L) scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen scored a brace of goals for RB Leipzig, leading his side to a 3-1 victory over host VfB Stuttgart in a Bundesliga matchday 22 contest held at Mercedes-Benz Arena, on Saturday.

With the win, Leipzig strengthened its grip on the fourth spot in the standings with 41 points, while Stuttgart stayed in the 16th and third-to-last place with 15 points.